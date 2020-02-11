Hailey Baldwin Now Wants To Be Like Rihanna, Here’s What A Fan Should Know

Hailey Baldwin, or the updated version Hailey Bieber. The 22-year model, Hailey Baldwin, Bieber’s wife says that she wants to be like Rihanna. within the March issue of Elle magazine, Hailey said, “I would like to get into designing clothes. I am fond of clothes! That’s one among the most reasons I got into the modelling industry,” she added, “I love what Rihanna is doing. I feel she’s incredible, and her line is great. I also love the Olsen twins … It’s a similar sort of thing I would like to try — to make stuff for myself, and if people gravitate toward it, brilliant.”

Following Rihanna’s footsteps isn’t surprising. Besides being a superb singer Rihanna has seen much success along with her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, and recently launched her high-fashion label, Fenty. Olsen twins too debuted their luxury brand, The Row. So being inspired by such people isn’t surprising.

Baldwin also talked about her Virgil-Abloh designed wedding gown. Baldwin said, “From the start, I said, ‘I want somebody who’s not a marriage dress designer to try to my main dress. Virgil had never designed a wedding dress before, and it had been perfect. It had been like having this block of marble then chipping away at it”. Hailey certainly has an astounding sense of fashion, thus, her own line of fashion, if it comes, too shall gain the due importance.